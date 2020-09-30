FCC Inks Clearer Rules For Referring Deals To Team Telecom

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday adopted improvements to the federal government's "Team Telecom" process, which allows the commission and executive branch officials to review the applications of foreign telecommunications operations that seek to participate in the U.S. telecom market. The changes require applicants to submit answers to a "standardized set of national security and law enforcement questions" to the commission when they apply for U.S. telecommunications licenses, which would allow the FCC to promptly share that information with executive branch officials. According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the commission's international bureau would seek comment on the national security questions....

