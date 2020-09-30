CBP Spent Funds For Migrant Care On Toner, Watchdog Finds

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection spent funds earmarked by Congress to supply food and diapers for detained migrants on office supplies instead, according to a government watchdog report published Wednesday. The Office of Inspector General discovered that CBP, which apprehends and detains foreign citizens who cross the border without authorization, had improperly reimbursed purchases of toner cartridges and other office supplies with the funds, after Congress appropriated $193 million last year specifically for humanitarian care. U.S. Border Patrol, a unit of CBP, had failed to send out specific instructions on reimbursement procedures or definitions of what purchases were permitted under the...

