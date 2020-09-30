Arkema CEO Beats Felony Charge In Hurricane Harvey Trial

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge said there's not enough evidence to support a felony charge against the CEO of Arkema Inc. for reckless emissions of hazardous chemicals during Hurricane Harvey, but let charges against Arkema and its former plant manager move forward in an ongoing trial. The directed verdict clearing CEO Richard Rowe was issued by Judge Belinda Hill outside the presence of the jury, and the panel will be informed of the ruling when they return to court Thursday morning. The judge denied two other motions that were seeking directed verdicts for Arkema and for Leslie Comardelle, the former manager of...

