DOJ Must Reveal More Mueller Report Materials By Nov. 2

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge who excoriated Attorney General William Barr's handling of the public release of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russian election interference report ordered the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday to release more redacted materials by Nov. 2. In a 40-page order, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton largely upheld the government's ability to conceal sensitive portions of the redacted 448-page report Mueller sent to the DOJ in spring 2019 after concluding his wide-ranging 22-month investigation. But the judge found that the department failed to justify the withholding of certain information in the report designated as privileged, handing a partial...

