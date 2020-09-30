Amazon Intervenor Can't Nix Or Transfer Nationwide OT Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday rejected an intervenor's bid to toss or transfer to Florida a proposed collective action accusing Amazon of shorting drivers across the country overtime pay, ruling that the suit is different from the intervenor's similar case pending in the Sunshine State. In a 15-page opinion, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart denied a motion by intervenor Andrea Thomas to dismiss or transfer a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit filed by delivery driver Brady Edmonds against Amazon.com Inc., Amazon Logistics Inc. and Amazon.com Services Inc. The judge said that although Thomas filed her FLSA suit roughly two...

