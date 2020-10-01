Judge Overrules Magistrate's Sanctions Call In Debt Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has opted not to follow a magistrate judge's recommendation that a putative class of consumers targeted by a debt collection agency be sanctioned for failing to follow orders in the case, holding that they did not act in "bad faith." U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II agreed Wednesday with U.S. Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson that the consumers failed to stay within the guidelines of an instruction to simply amend their proceedings to incorporate a ruling in a related case, opting instead to also seek to expand the class nationwide, among other changes, according to...

