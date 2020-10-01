Google, Waze Get Patent Nixed In Traffic Navigation Fight

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Google and its Waze unit scored a victory in its patent dispute with an Israeli competitor over traffic monitoring technology, after a Delaware federal judge sided with the tech giant's argument that the patent in question covered an abstract idea under Alice. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly on Wednesday granted Google's request for a judgment on the pleadings, in which it argued that Israeli software firm Makor Issues & Rights Ltd.'s patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling because it was "expressly directed" to the patent-ineligible abstract idea of a mathematical algorithm. Google added that the patent...

