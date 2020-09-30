11th Circ. Vacates Cay Clubs Exec's $300M Fraud Conviction

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday vacated the conviction and 40-year prison sentence of a former executive involved in a $300 million Ponzi scheme, issuing a stern rebuke to the trial judge for not heeding prior warnings from the appeals court about rushing criminal trial dates. The three-judge panel ordered a new trial for David W. Schwarz, who served as chief financial officer and owned a one-third interest in the failed Cay Clubs Resort and Marinas, a Florida Keys luxury resort company that federal prosecutors claimed was a wholly fraudulent operation used to carry out the scheme. "[A]n insistence upon expeditiousness in...

