Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Keurig To Pay $31M To Grind Indirect Buyers' Antitrust Claims

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Keurig Inc. has agreed to pay $31 million to end claims from a putative class of indirect purchasers accusing it of monopolizing the market for single-serve coffee packs, according to a bid for preliminary approval of the deal filed Wednesday in New York federal court.

If approved, the cash will be split up among the hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens who bought Keurig K-Cup Portion Packs for their own use from anyone other than Keurig between September 2010 and August 2020, when the deal was reached, according to the buyers' unopposed motion.

The buyers argued that the deal should get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!