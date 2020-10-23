The BigLaw Attys Fighting Tomorrow's Election Battles Today

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The 2020 presidential contest is already the most heavily litigated election in U.S. history, but the legal warfare may become turbocharged after Nov. 3, experts say, potentially putting a handful of high-profile attorneys at the center of courtroom battles that could determine the outcome of the race. John Gore William Consovoy Jones Day, King & Spalding LLP, Consovoy McCarthy PLLC and Holtzman Vogel Josefiak Torchinsky PLLC appear to be the primary heavy hitters for Republicans. For Democrats, longtime stalwart Perkins Coie LLP has taken a lead role, backed by a constellation of local counsel firms and in-house attorneys. An array of...

