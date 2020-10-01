Ill. Court Affirms Taxi Assault Liability Can't Apply In Lyft Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday rejected a sexual assault victim's argument that companies like Uber and Lyft owe the same elevated duty of care to passengers required of common carriers like taxicabs, saying lawmakers crafting the state's ride-hailing law were justified in treating them differently. Illinois' General Assembly could "rationally conclude" that the differences in the manner in which transportation network companies, or TNCs, like Lyft and traditional taxicab services form relationships with prospective passengers support the decision to hold them to different standards of care, the panel said in a 2-1 decision. For example, a Lyft driver can't respond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS