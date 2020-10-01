Border Phone Searches Don't Need Warrant, US Tells 1st Circ.

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Border officials should be able to confiscate and search a traveler's smartphone or laptop without probable cause and a warrant, U.S. government lawyers told the First Circuit on Wednesday, asking the court to reverse a finding that basic device searches require reasonable suspicion. Responding to arguments by the American Civil Liberties Union that electronic searches should require a warrant, attorneys for the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement said such a heightened standard would make it harder for them to look at a traveler's cellphone than to conduct some of the government's most intrusive...

