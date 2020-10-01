Car Dealers Cut Out Of Settlement Rounds In Auto Part MDL

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied a bid from 35 car dealerships to get payouts from the first two settlement rounds of sprawling multidistrict litigation over an alleged price-fixing scheme for certain rubber auto parts, ruling Thursday the dealerships missed the filing deadlines. U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox said the settlement class members — dealerships under the Wolfe Automotive Group, Kings Nissan & Kings Infiniti and Young Automotive Group LLC umbrella — were not entitled to receive payments from the first and second rounds of the settlements because they only submitted valid proofs of claim by the third round's filing...

