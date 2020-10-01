Jack In The Box Beats Blind Bias Suit Over Night Drive-Thru

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday dismissed a proposed class action alleging Jack in the Box's drive-thru-only policy during late-night hours discriminates against visually impaired people, saying it only disproportionately impacts a very narrow group of people who are not disabled within the scope of the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted the fast good giant's motion to dismiss the case, without leave to amend, while finding that plaintiffs Judy Szwanek and James Lopez and other visually impaired persons are not burdened by the drive-thru policy "in a manner different than or greater than it affects non-disabled...

