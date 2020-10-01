Sbarro Exec Gets Worker's Attys Penalized For 'False' Claims

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has ordered two lawyers to cover legal fees for a Sbarro human resources director accused of letting a manager rape a former worker, ruling that the company executive had been targeted with "objectively false" allegations in a complaint the attorneys filed on behalf of the former employee. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon on Wednesday granted Sbarro HR chief Dana Dorado's motion for Rule 11 sanctions against Hardeep Sull of Sull & Associates PLLC and Melanie A. Hill of Melanie Hill Law PLLC, saying the timeline in Sandra Meza-Perez's complaint made it impossible for Dorado to have...

