DC Circ. Won't Block FCC's New 6 GHz Rules For Now

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't stand in the way of the Federal Communications Commission's contested plan to open the already occupied 6 GHz band up to unlicensed wireless services — at least not yet, it said Thursday. "Movants have not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review," the panel said in its four-paragraph order denying the emergency motion to stay from three utility groups who say the agency ignored important evidence about harmful interference when it voted to open up the band. The panel also declined to expedite the case. American Public Power Association, Utilities Technology Council and National...

