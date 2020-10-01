Comcast Says Viamedia Wants To 'Short-Circuit' Discovery

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Comcast urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday not to let Viamedia hamstring discovery the cable giant says it needs to defend against a $160 million lawsuit alleging monopolization of local advertising markets, proceeding even as Comcast seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of a Seventh Circuit decision reviving the allegations. Comcast Corp. argued that Viamedia Inc. is trying to "preempt and disrupt the ordinary process of discovery" by blocking the cable company from looking at material it never sought before because it related to a piece of the case the district court had tossed, only for the Seventh Circuit to reverse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS