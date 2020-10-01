Former JLL Exec Files Whistleblower Suit Against The Firm

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Lang Salle executive claims the real estate broker fired her last year for internally raising concerns of alleged violations of tax and securities laws and claiming an executive used employee expense funds for personal travel, according to a whistleblower complaint filed in Illinois federal court. Lareine Udell Steinfeld claims a member of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc. used money from travel expense accounts for personal travel and says she was subsequently let go from the company after she raised her concerns with management. "Ultimately, what happened to Ms. Steinfeld is simple: She reported to JLL what she believed were...

