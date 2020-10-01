Importers Call For CIT Panel To Handle China Tariff Challenge

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Importers challenging tariffs against $320 billion worth of Chinese goods urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to convene a special three-judge panel to hear their lawsuit, saying Wednesday that their case will have serious repercussions for trade enforcement. In cases with "broad or significant implications" for the administration of trade laws, CIT will appoint a three-judge panel to oversee the litigation. Vinyl floor importer HMTX Industries LLC and its affiliates argued that their suit met that standard, saying no other court had addressed whether the executive branch had the power to "ratchet up" Section 301 retaliatory tariffs outside of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS