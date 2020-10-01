Fla. Hotels Must Face Victim's Sex Trafficking Claims

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A number of South Florida hotels and motels must face claims from a sex trafficking victim who says they did nothing to help her despite various red flags indicating criminal activity, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas said on Wednesday that the victim, who sued as Jane Doe, has alleged enough facts to support her negligence and Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act claims against several Broward County, Florida, hotels where she says she was forced by her traffickers to rent rooms and have sex with a string of male clients. The judge said she has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS