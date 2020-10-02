Canadian Pot Co. Can't Slip Suit Over $144M 'Sham' Asset Buy

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Aphria Inc. must face an investor lawsuit over its purchase of allegedly worthless assets in Latin America, a Manhattan federal judge ruled, though he cut loose two former directors and the architect of the deals. The case concerns Aphria's 191 million Canadian dollar ($143.5 million) purchase of several companies from its co-founder, which was highlighted in a blistering short-seller report that savaged the company's stock and prompted top-level resignations. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels said Wednesday that the case was strong enough to proceed. "A reasonable investor would understand that an asset being touted as 'world class'...

