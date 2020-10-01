Sales Reps Say VW Is A Joint Employer In Lost Income Spat

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- California salespeople at independent Volkswagen dealerships defended their claims that the German automaker is a joint employer and, therefore, liable for wage-and-hour violations and the commissions they lost when the emissions-cheating scandal erupted in 2015. Robert Saavedra, Armando Rodriguez and Mickey Gaines, three sales representatives at independent Volkswagen-branded dealerships in California, fired back at a motion from Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. seeking to dismiss their second amended consolidated complaint alleging the 2015 "clean diesel" scandal hurt their income. "Plaintiffs, as certified VW salespeople, are no less victims than the dealerships and consuming public, yet...

