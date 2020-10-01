Course-Taker For 'Varsity Blues' Students Pleads Guilty

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A California woman on Thursday admitted to aiding the sprawling "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal by taking online courses for high school students and crafting fake athletic profiles to help them get into elite schools through a recruitment "side door." Mikaela Sanford, 34, of Folsom, California, entered a guilty plea to a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering during a videoconference hearing Thursday in front of U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston. The plea by Sanford, who worked for scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer through his for-profit business known as "The Key," came after she and prosecutors signed a deal...

