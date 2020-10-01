Bolton Can't Dismiss Trump's Suit Over White House Tell-All

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday denied former national security adviser John Bolton's request to toss the Trump administration's suit over his recent memoir, ruling the government set forth plausible allegations that he violated his nondisclosure employment agreements and disclosed classified information in the book. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth's 27-page order allowing the case to proceed is a blow for Bolton as the government seeks to seize profits generated from his tell-all White House memoir, which detailed an unflattering account of President Donald Trump's conduct in office. The U.S. Department of Justice lodged the breach of contract case in...

