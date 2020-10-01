11th Circ. Revives $50M Bad Faith Suit Against Progressive

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Progressive unit must face a suit alleging it is responsible for a judgment of over $50 million against a policyholder who caused a car crash that severely injured a Florida woman and her four children, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday, saying there is sufficient evidence that the insurer failed in bad faith to settle the family's claims. Reversing a Florida federal judge, a panel of the appeals court said a jury should decide whether Progressive American Insurance Co. is obligated to cover the massive judgment against its insured, Nathan Pyles, who was found at trial to be liable for the...

