Ex-Barclays Forex Rigger Who Helped Feds Fined $50K

Law360, New York (October 5, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday fined a former Barclays trader who cooperated in the feds' investigation of currency price-rigging inside big banks, ordering him to pay $50,000 but sparing him prison time. At an open-court hearing where all wore masks as a safeguard against the dangers of COVID-19, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl handed down the sentence for Jason Katz, who pled guilty in 2017 to conspiring to violate the Sherman Act and engaged in extensive cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice. "The cooperation was extraordinary because it stretched over three years," Judge Koeltl said of Katz. "He...

