Defrauded Students Slam DOE's Loan Relief 'Blanket Denial'

Law360, San Francisco (October 1, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Student loan borrowers defrauded by "predatory" for-profit colleges and seeking relief from crippling debt delivered heartfelt pleas to a California federal judge during a settlement fairness hearing Thursday, seeking assurance that a U.S. Department of Education deal with 170,000 borrowers ends its "smothering blanket denial" of long-awaited loan forgiveness requests. U.S. District Judge William Alsup listened intently during a video hearing as people from around the country told stories about how their financial, professional and personal lives had been upended after for-profit schools defrauded them into enrolling and taking out massive loans. The borrowers described waiting years for the Department of...

