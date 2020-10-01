Recent 11th Circ. Ruling Upends $2.3M Citrix Data Breach Deal

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a nearly $2.3 million settlement agreement proposed to end a class action accusing Citrix Systems Inc. of failing to protect workers' personal information from a 2018 data breach, finding it runs afoul of a recent Eleventh Circuit ruling on incentive awards and attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman's Wednesday order said the appeals court's Sept. 17 decision in Johnson v. NPAS Solutions LLC bars the service award payments of up to $3,500 proposed for each of the seven class representatives. He also found the proposed notice form lacked the specific amount of money...

