NASA Contract Termination Presents Key Bid Protest Lessons

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- In an important decision addressing the burden of proof in procurement integrity cases, the U.S. Government Accountability Office recently sustained a protest brought by Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. against the $651.6 million Marshall Space Flight Center operations, systems, services and integration, or MOSSI, contract. NASA awarded the contract to SGT LLC, a business unit of KBRWyle.[1] The MOSSI contract was intended to provide operational support for NASA's space-based programs, including the International Space Station and the near-Earth asteroid detection system In its decision, the GAO recommended that the MOSSI contract be terminated, that the solicitation be canceled, and that NASA begin...

