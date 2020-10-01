Drivers Want Judge DQ'd From Subaru Airbag Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Subaru drivers on Thursday asked to disqualify the magistrate judge in their suit alleging Subaru of America Inc. cut the safety clips from vehicles' airbags in violation of Pennsylvania law, saying he failed to disclose that he used to practice at the firm now representing the carmaker. Lorri L. Briggs, who leads the class action, said she looked into U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo after he appeared to give Subaru more leeway than necessary on filing a brief supporting its motion to dismiss. Briggs said she found that Judge Lanzillo is still listed as vice president of...

