Sens. Urge FCC To Adopt OpenRAN Under 'Rip And Replace'

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has called on the Federal Communications Commission to push for open radio access networks as the country works to rid itself of foreign-made communications equipment and services that could be vulnerable to national security threats. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the panel, spearheaded a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday urging swift adoption of the software-based technology pursuant to the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act that was enacted earlier this year. Specifically, the lawmakers want Pai and the rest of the commission to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS