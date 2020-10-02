No Compensation For Wrongly Convicted Doc, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday that a doctor whose conviction for participating in a $200 million Medicare fraud scheme was overturned is not entitled to compensation for her three-year imprisonment because she had not shown proof of her innocence. The appeals court affirmed a district court's order denying a petition by Dr. Vanja Abreu for a certificate of innocence and compensation under the unjust conviction statute, but though it said she is "undoubtedly a sympathetic petitioner," the law requires her to prove her actual innocence. Her conviction was overturned by a previous Eleventh Circuit decision because prosecutors had not presented enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS