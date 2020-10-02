Media Cos. Can't Get Sandmann Defamation Suits Tossed

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge refused to toss defamation claims against the New York Times, ABC and other news outlets over their coverage of a well-publicized 2019 incident in Washington, D.C., involving students from Covington Catholic High School and a Native American activist. In a series of similar rulings released Thursday, U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman said that Nicholas Sandmann, one of the Covington students, could continue to pursue allegations that he was defamed by the coverage of the viral video incident with activist Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Several news organizations had pointed to recent case...

