Sanctions Threat Puts Ransomware Intermediaries On Notice

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government's threat of legal consequences for making ransomware payments to sanctioned criminals should make third parties that facilitate such deals — including financial institutions, insurance companies and digital forensics firms — wary of approving future payoffs. In a rare public advisory issued last week, officials at the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control specifically called out intermediaries that negotiate with hackers on behalf of cyberattack victims and that sometimes agree to pay ransoms in exchange for unlocking victims' frozen networks or releasing stolen files. Such companies, including insurance firms that cover ransomware payouts as part of cyberattack...

