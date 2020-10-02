The Heeding Presumption's Evolving Role In Pharma Suits

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- It goes without saying that in a failure-to-warn case, the plaintiff must establish that the defendant's failure to warn of a specific adverse event caused the plaintiff's injury. In states that apply the learned intermediary doctrine, a drug manufacturer's duty to warn runs to the prescribing physician, not the individual plaintiff. Thus, there can be no failure to warn where the plaintiff's prescribing physician would not have altered his or her course of treatment, even if the drug manufacturer had included the warning requested by plaintiff.[1] A complicating factor is the so-called heeding presumption, which has been adopted by a number...

