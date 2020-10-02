Judge In MDL Won't Send 3M Earplug Claims To Minn.

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied for a second time a bid from military veterans to send their suits over allegedly defective 3M earplugs back to Minnesota state court, saying neither this group's "novel" arguments nor her recent rejection of one of the company's defenses makes the federal forum inappropriate. Ruling Thursday on motions from 70 plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the Northern District of Florida stood by her ruling earlier this year in which she denied 341 motions to remand on behalf of more than 5,700 veterans who also originally filed in Minnesota state court....

