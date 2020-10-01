Halkbank Not Immune In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Turkey's Halkbank is not immune from criminal prosecution by the U.S., a New York federal judge ruled Thursday, declining to toss a case alleging the bank schemed to violate sanctions on Iran. Halkbank had argued that its government-owned status makes it immune from the case. But U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act does not extend to criminal cases and that even if it did, commercial activity exceptions would apply and support Halkbank's prosecution. "Halkbank's business meetings, conference calls, and other interactions and communications at the U.S. Department of Treasury described in the indictment fall...

