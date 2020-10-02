Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Charter Unit Settles EEOC Challenge To Leave Policy

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Charter Communications subsidiary in Hawaii struck a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve a lawsuit claiming the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing workers for "excessive absences" instead of considering granting them leave.

U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson signed off Thursday on a consent decree under which Oceanic Time Warner Cable will shell out $800,000 to wrap up a suit the EEOC filed in September 2018 alleging the company violated the ADA through "inflexible maximum leave and attendance policies" that precluded offering leave as a reasonable accommodation.

"Employers often overlook the variety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!