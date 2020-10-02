Charter Unit Settles EEOC Challenge To Leave Policy

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Charter Communications subsidiary in Hawaii struck a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve a lawsuit claiming the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing workers for "excessive absences" instead of considering granting them leave. U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson signed off Thursday on a consent decree under which Oceanic Time Warner Cable will shell out $800,000 to wrap up a suit the EEOC filed in September 2018 alleging the company violated the ADA through "inflexible maximum leave and attendance policies" that precluded offering leave as a reasonable accommodation. "Employers often overlook the variety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS