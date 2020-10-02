UK Global Licensing Path Paved For Mobile, Wi-Fi Ingenuity

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 2:55 PM BST) -- A long-awaited judgment from Britain's Supreme Court, that English courts can determine licensing terms for multinational patent portfolios, will affect a range of industries beyond mobile phones as more products offer wireless connectivity, attorneys say. However the ruling will probably not extend to other technologies involving industry-wide standards, such as medical devices, lawyers believe. The unanimous decision In Unwired Planet allows an English judge to grant an injunction in Britain against a company that infringes on a standard essential patent if that company does not agree to global license rates for the patent portfolio on "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory" terms set...

