Uber Freight Valued At $3.3B With Cooley, Kirkland-Led Round

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Uber Freight, the ridesharing giant's freight-booking business, announced Friday that its value has hit $3.3 billion after it received an investment from logistics-focused Greenbriar Equity Group in a deal guided by Cooley and Kirkland. San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc., steered by Cooley LLP, said it hit the new valuation after Kirkland & Ellis LLP client Greenbriar Equity Group LLP invested $500 million in a Series A funding round in exchange for preferred stock. The logistics platform said the new commitment will be used to build out its product. An Uber representative declined to disclose what the company's valuation was before the...

