Dialysis Co. Agrees To $853M Sale Amid Investor Class Deal

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. said Friday it would be sold to a private equity firm for $853 million, unveiling the agreement the same day investors were notified of a $5.78 million deal to end class claims that the dialysis provider issued misleading financial statements. Nearly a month after investors won preliminary approval of that settlement in New Jersey federal court, the Massachusetts-based ARA said it entered into a sale agreement with Innovative Renal Care LLC, an affiliate of middle-market private equity firm Nautic Partners LLC, for an all-cash transaction with an aggregate enterprise value of about $853 million. ARA investors would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS