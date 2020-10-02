Justices To Hear Long-Running FCC Media Ownership Dispute

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a nearly two-decade-old dispute over the Federal Communications Commission's media ownership rules, accepting requests from both the FCC and the broadcast industry to consider whether moves to relax anti-consolidation controls among radio and TV stations could be appropriate. The FCC and the National Association of Broadcasters separately petitioned the court to review the Third Circuit's latest decision striking down a slate of looser media ownership rules as arbitrary and capricious. The agency said its revisions responded to "dramatic changes to the media landscape" and are aimed at helping broadcasters compete with internet content providers and other new competitors....

