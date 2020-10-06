Real Estate Rumors: Wawa, Mintz, Terra

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Wawa Inc. could build a gas station and convenience store in Pembroke Pines, Florida, at a site where a Lutheran church currently sits, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking permission to demolish the 9,677-square-foot Trinity Lutheran Church at 7150 Pines Blvd. and build a food store and gas station there, according to the report. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has inked a deal to lease 57,000 square feet in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The law firm is taking space at the 782,000-square-foot Thurman Arnold Building, which is owned by...

