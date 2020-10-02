2nd Circ. Says Ex-Con Ed Worker Can't Alter $9M Restitution

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday rejected a former Con Edison employee's effort to vacate part of a $9 million restitution order following his guilty plea to bribery and tax evasion, affirming the district court's conclusion that he committed offenses "against property" under the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act. Sassine Razzouk argued that the lower court should not have applied the MVRA to his bribery offense because the relevant section of the act does not include the term "property" and that bribery does not involve property. The panel said that although Congress' language in the act is "subtle" in allowing restitution for crimes...

