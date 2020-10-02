Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shopify Defeats Ex-Shipping Partner's Contract Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Shopify Inc. dodged a breach of contract suit Friday, with a Utah federal judge ruling a Salt Lake City-based shipping company failed to adequately show it broke an agreement between the companies by establishing a discounted shipping system with the U.S. Postal Service.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson dismissed the case brought by Parcel Partners LLC with prejudice, saying Shopify hadn't violated the terms of a contract under which Parcel Partners offered discounted shipping to customers referred by Shopify.

The contract said Shopify couldn't offer discounted rates through a Parcel Partner competitor, but it didn't prohibit the Canadian e-commerce company from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!