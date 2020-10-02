Shopify Defeats Ex-Shipping Partner's Contract Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Shopify Inc. dodged a breach of contract suit Friday, with a Utah federal judge ruling a Salt Lake City-based shipping company failed to adequately show it broke an agreement between the companies by establishing a discounted shipping system with the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Judge Dee Benson dismissed the case brought by Parcel Partners LLC with prejudice, saying Shopify hadn't violated the terms of a contract under which Parcel Partners offered discounted shipping to customers referred by Shopify. The contract said Shopify couldn't offer discounted rates through a Parcel Partner competitor, but it didn't prohibit the Canadian e-commerce company from...

