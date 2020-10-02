EEOC's Muted Year End Focuses On Pregnancy, Harassment

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Although the EEOC lodged fewer suits to close out the federal government's fiscal year than it has in recent past, the agency still fired off dozens of new cases over the past month, with pregnancy bias and sexual harassment remaining key pillars of its enforcement program. Although the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission usually unleashes a torrent of new lawsuits in the weeks ahead of the Sept. 30 close of its fiscal year, its volume of suits was down this past month, according to an analysis by management-side firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP, which tracks the agency's annual litigation activity. More specifically,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS