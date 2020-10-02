D.C. Judge Seals Proceeding In CNN, BuzzFeed FBI Doc Fight

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has decided to restrict public access to an upcoming status conference in Cable News Network and BuzzFeed Inc.'s dispute with the federal government over witness interview memos related to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, ruling in favor of the government, which cited national security concerns. In a Friday hearing, Courtney Enlow, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney representing the department and the FBI, told U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton the necessary appearance of law enforcement and federal agencies at a public proceeding next week relating to the release...

