Feds Charge Leaders Of Int'l Video Game Piracy Group

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Three leaders of the international piracy group Team Xecuter have been indicted on charges of leading a criminal enterprise to sell illegal devices that hack Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft video game consoles to play pirated copies of games, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Max Louarn of France, Yuanning Chen of China, and Gary Bowser, a Canadian national living in the Dominican Republic, are accused of leading a group that sells illegal devices that allow popular video game consoles to play pirated copies of games. The three men were charged in an August indictment unsealed Friday, Seattle federal prosecutors said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS