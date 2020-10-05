Aurora Cannabis Investor Sues Over $1.4B Write-Down

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Aurora Cannabis Inc. investor has hit the Canadian pot giant with a proposed class action over a 1.8 billion Canadian dollar ($1.37 billion) hit to its balance sheet and resulting stock slide, saying the company's early appetite for acquisitions has come back to bite it. The suit in New Jersey federal court Thursday stems from Aurora's announcement in early September that it would write down the value of certain past acquisitions by up to CA$1.8 billion, part of quarterly results that pegged the company's total losses at CA$3.3 billion for the fiscal year. Aurora's stock fell nearly 12% on the...

