JPML Creates 2 MDLs For COVID-19 Ski Pass Insurance Cases

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday created two MDLs to centralize cases alleging insurers refused to cover ski trips canceled due to COVID-19, one in Missouri for cases against Arch Insurance Co. and one in Northern California for cases against United Specialty Insurance Co. The ruling comes after the court received requests that the cases be sent to other federal jurisdictions, including Colorado, New Jersey and Arkansas, and a request to consolidate all the cases into a single MDL. "After considering the argument of counsel, we find that few efficiencies would be gained by creating an industrywide MDL that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS